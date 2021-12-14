State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $115.65 Million Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 379,866 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,458 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.05% of Danaher worth $115,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trellis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $605,000. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,625 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 202.8% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 963 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DHR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Danaher from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $322.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Danaher from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Danaher from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Danaher from $306.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $339.36.

Shares of NYSE DHR traded down $10.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $308.34. The stock had a trading volume of 53,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,422,159. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $308.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $298.61. The firm has a market cap of $220.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.70. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $211.22 and a fifty-two week high of $333.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 20.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 9.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.65%.

In other Danaher news, Director Linda P. Hefner sold 2,185 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.72, for a total transaction of $663,628.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 2,589 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.50, for a total value of $842,719.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 750,719 shares of company stock valued at $233,160,046. 11.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

