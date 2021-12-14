State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 7,100 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $23,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DE. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 5,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,392,000 after buying an additional 2,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 4,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John H. Stone sold 10,035 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.82, for a total transaction of $3,500,408.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DE. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $442.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $354.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $346.00 to $297.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $375.00 to $398.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $405.18.

NYSE:DE opened at $351.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $108.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $348.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $354.09. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $252.51 and a 1-year high of $400.34.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.90 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $10.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.48 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 37.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 22.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.12%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

