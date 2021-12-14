State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 700 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $14,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EMR. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $412,000. We Are One Seven LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 69.4% in the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 16,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 6,804 shares in the last quarter. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. now owns 45,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,409,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 4,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EMR opened at $92.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $94.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.38. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $77.76 and a 52 week high of $105.99.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 12.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.93%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.88.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

