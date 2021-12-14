State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 100 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in CME Group were worth $17,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CME. RE Advisers Corp bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of CME Group by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of CME Group by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of CME Group by 53.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

In other news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total transaction of $2,220,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy S. Bitsberger sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.15, for a total transaction of $132,690.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,492 shares of company stock worth $5,434,355 in the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CME Group stock opened at $227.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $81.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.61 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $177.15 and a twelve month high of $232.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $219.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.70.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.05. CME Group had a net margin of 52.47% and a return on equity of 8.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $3.25 per share. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 27th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.10%.

CME has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of CME Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of CME Group from $217.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a report on Friday, October 1st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of CME Group from $194.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $218.36.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.