State of Michigan Retirement System Has $32.66 Million Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 296,042 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $32,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 157.9% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBUX has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $132.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $128.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Starbucks from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $115.56 on Tuesday. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $95.92 and a 52-week high of $126.32. The company has a market capitalization of $135.57 billion, a PE ratio of 32.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $112.64 and a 200-day moving average of $114.58.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 55.34% and a net margin of 14.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.21%.

In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total value of $5,250,312.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total transaction of $29,022,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 301,118 shares of company stock worth $34,729,854. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

