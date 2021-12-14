State of Michigan Retirement System Has $12.73 Million Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,742 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in eBay were worth $12,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EBAY. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in eBay by 115.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 394 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in eBay during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in eBay during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in eBay by 342.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 460 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in eBay during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $66.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35. The firm has a market cap of $43.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.14. eBay Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.23 and a 52 week high of $81.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.11.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. eBay had a net margin of 112.88% and a return on equity of 28.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.95%.

In related news, Director Logan Green sold 463 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total value of $34,257.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Marie Oh Huber sold 33,621 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.49, for a total transaction of $2,538,049.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 81,630 shares of company stock valued at $6,252,304. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EBAY. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on eBay from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of eBay in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of eBay from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.67.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

