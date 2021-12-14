State of Michigan Retirement System Acquires 43,600 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 427,062 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,600 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in General Motors were worth $22,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. National Pension Service raised its holdings in General Motors by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,090,749 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $123,710,000 after buying an additional 50,677 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 12.2% during the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 52,493 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,852,000 after acquiring an additional 5,699 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. lifted its position in General Motors by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 714,650 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,286,000 after acquiring an additional 174,010 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in General Motors by 476.5% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 394,744 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $23,357,000 after purchasing an additional 326,267 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Motors during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,087,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GM opened at $59.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $85.85 billion, a PE ratio of 7.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.06 and a 200-day moving average of $56.51. General Motors has a 52-week low of $40.04 and a 52-week high of $65.18.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $26.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.88 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Douglas L. Parks sold 9,995 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total transaction of $612,793.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Mark L. Reuss sold 224,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.36, for a total value of $14,450,557.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 249,079 shares of company stock valued at $16,009,556 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GM shares. Barclays dropped their target price on General Motors from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of General Motors from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of General Motors from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on General Motors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded General Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.55.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

