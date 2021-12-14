Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 130,917 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 1,955,768 shares.The stock last traded at $23.43 and had previously closed at $23.91.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Starwood Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.33.

Get Starwood Property Trust alerts:

The company has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.65.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $302.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.76 million. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 39.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 120.75%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STWD. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,435,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,187,000 after purchasing an additional 704,816 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,713,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $646,753,000 after purchasing an additional 589,641 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $13,749,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 73.7% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,027,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,892,000 after purchasing an additional 436,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 54.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,146,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,992,000 after purchasing an additional 402,415 shares during the last quarter. 46.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD)

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Real Estate Property, Infrastructure Lending and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Starwood Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starwood Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.