SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by BTIG Research

SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at BTIG Research in a note issued to investors on Sunday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $40.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 263.64% from the company’s previous close.

SQZ stock opened at $11.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.32. SQZ Biotechnologies has a 52 week low of $10.73 and a 52 week high of $35.17.

SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.24). SQZ Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 432.38% and a negative return on equity of 51.18%. Research analysts predict that SQZ Biotechnologies will post -2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SQZ. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in SQZ Biotechnologies by 378.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies by 313.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies by 139.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies by 96.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies during the second quarter worth about $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.70% of the company’s stock.

About SQZ Biotechnologies

SQZ Biotechnologies Company, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative cell therapies for patients with cancer, infectious diseases, and other serious conditions. Its lead product candidate is SQZ-PBMC-HPV, from its SQZ Antigen Presenting Cells platform, which is in a Phase I clinical trial as a monotherapy and in combination with other immuno-oncology agents for the treatment of HPV16+ advanced or metastatic solid tumors, including cervical, head-and-neck, anal, penile, vulvar, and vaginal cancer.

