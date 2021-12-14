Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) Now Covered by Benchmark

Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a speculative buy rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

SPRB has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Spruce Biosciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Cowen cut Spruce Biosciences from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Spruce Biosciences from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. SVB Leerink cut Spruce Biosciences from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Spruce Biosciences from $26.00 to $6.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.10.

Shares of SPRB stock opened at $2.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 10.37 and a current ratio of 10.37. Spruce Biosciences has a twelve month low of $2.25 and a twelve month high of $28.49. The company has a market capitalization of $58.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 2.90.

Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.08. On average, analysts forecast that Spruce Biosciences will post -1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Spruce Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Spruce Biosciences by 223.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 4,860 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in Spruce Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Spruce Biosciences in the third quarter worth $115,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Spruce Biosciences by 14.0% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. 93.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Spruce Biosciences

Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH).

