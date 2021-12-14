Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Trading Down 5.8%

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM)’s share price traded down 5.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $14.62 and last traded at $14.90. 102,186 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 640,948 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.82.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Sprinklr from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Barclays decreased their price target on Sprinklr from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Sprinklr from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sprinklr from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.37.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.64.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. On average, equities analysts expect that Sprinklr, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ICONIQ Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprinklr during the 2nd quarter worth about $525,710,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Sprinklr by 231.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,637,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,274,000 after acquiring an additional 3,238,186 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sprinklr during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,092,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its position in shares of Sprinklr by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,661,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,069,000 after acquiring an additional 282,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sprinklr during the 2nd quarter worth about $24,820,000. Institutional investors own 35.63% of the company’s stock.

Sprinklr

Sprinklr, Inc develops and provides a cloud-based unified customer experience management platform for enterprises worldwide. It enables organizations to do marketing, advertising, research, care, sales, and engagement across modern channels, including social, messaging, chat, and text through its unified customer experience management software platform.

