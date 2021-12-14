SponsorsOne Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPONF) Short Interest Down 92.8% in November

SponsorsOne Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPONF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 92.8% from the November 15th total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,175,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of SPONF stock opened at $0.01 on Tuesday. SponsorsOne has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average is $0.02.
About SponsorsOne
