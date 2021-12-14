SponsorsOne Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPONF) Short Interest Down 92.8% in November

SponsorsOne Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPONF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 92.8% from the November 15th total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,175,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of SPONF stock opened at $0.01 on Tuesday. SponsorsOne has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average is $0.02.

Get SponsorsOne alerts:

About SponsorsOne

SponsorsOne Inc, an early stage technology company, develops and operates a cloud based social sponsorship platform in the United States and Canada. The company develops SponsorsCloud, a platform for connecting and facilitating one-to one engagement between corporations to users in social networks. It also operates SponsorCoin, a platform that integrates with social networks and enables the delivery of the smart, social media marketing campaigns, and facilates transactions through its e-commerce platform, which supports the exchange of goods and services between brands and users using its digital currency SponsorCoin; and SponsorCoin and cash, a currency used to compensate the users for interacting, engaging, and creating social media content around a brands campaign.

Further Reading: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for SponsorsOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SponsorsOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.