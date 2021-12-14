Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) Upgraded to Buy by Seaport Res Ptn

Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Spirit Airlines’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on SAVE. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Spirit Airlines from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.94.

Get Spirit Airlines alerts:

Shares of SAVE opened at $22.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.55. Spirit Airlines has a 1-year low of $19.52 and a 1-year high of $40.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 1.53.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $922.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $925.13 million. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 19.80% and a negative return on equity of 23.44%. Spirit Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 129.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.32) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Spirit Airlines will post -4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Spirit Airlines by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in Spirit Airlines by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 9,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Spirit Airlines by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Spirit Airlines by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.54% of the company’s stock.

About Spirit Airlines

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline that offers travel to price-conscious customers. Its customers start with an unbundled base fares that remove components included in the price of an airline ticket. The company was founded by Ned Homfeld in 1964 and is headquartered in Miramar, FL.

Read More: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.