Spire Wealth Management Sells 973 Shares of Direxion Work From Home ETF (NYSEARCA:WFH)

Spire Wealth Management cut its stake in shares of Direxion Work From Home ETF (NYSEARCA:WFH) by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 973 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management owned approximately 0.39% of Direxion Work From Home ETF worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in Direxion Work From Home ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 9,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Direxion Work From Home ETF by 57.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Direxion Work From Home ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Direxion Work From Home ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 46,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,467,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC boosted its stake in Direxion Work From Home ETF by 99.6% during the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 4,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326 shares in the last quarter.

Direxion Work From Home ETF stock opened at $73.90 on Tuesday. Direxion Work From Home ETF has a 1-year low of $63.50 and a 1-year high of $80.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.94.

Featured Story: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Work From Home ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Work From Home ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.