Spire Wealth Management Sells 8,379 Shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND)

Spire Wealth Management reduced its position in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 82,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,379 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas were worth $461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas by 2.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 191,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 3,712 shares in the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas in the third quarter valued at about $756,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas by 6,646.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 74,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 73,111 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas stock opened at $4.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $294.99 million, a PE ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.46. BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas has a one year low of $3.85 and a one year high of $6.83.

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $102.84 million during the quarter. BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas had a net margin of 23.56% and a return on equity of 19.02%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas Company Profile

BrasilAgro Cia Brasileira de Propriedades Agricolas focuses on the acquisition, development and exploration of agricultural properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Grains, Sugarcane, Cattle Raising, Cotton and Other. The Real Estate segment presents the P&L from operations carried out in the Company’s subsidiaries.

