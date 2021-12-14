Spire Wealth Management Sells 644 Shares of The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE)

Spire Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 644 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in St. Joe were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JOE. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of St. Joe by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,302,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,532,000 after acquiring an additional 493,214 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in St. Joe during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,927,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in St. Joe during the 1st quarter valued at $1,955,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in St. Joe by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 360,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,098,000 after buying an additional 84,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in St. Joe by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 301,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,465,000 after buying an additional 82,108 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Get St. Joe alerts:

NYSE:JOE opened at $48.72 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.43 and a 200 day moving average of $45.94. The St. Joe Company has a 52 week low of $36.60 and a 52 week high of $57.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.96 and a beta of 1.09.

St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. St. Joe had a net margin of 26.98% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The company had revenue of $53.90 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. St. Joe’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.19%.

St. Joe Company Profile

The St. Joe Co engages in the real estate development and management business. It operates through the following segments: Residential ; Hospitality; and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes across a wide range of price points and sells homesites to builders and retail consumers.

Read More: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE).

Receive News & Ratings for St. Joe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St. Joe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.