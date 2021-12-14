Spire Wealth Management Makes New $528,000 Investment in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG)

Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 16,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FBCG. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,070,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 219.9% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 54,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 37,271 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 60.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 59,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 22,499 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $565,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 464.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 17,200 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF alerts:

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF stock opened at $34.32 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.81 and a 200 day moving average of $33.48.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.