Spire Wealth Management Has $488,000 Stock Holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) by 150.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,904 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF were worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 538.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $60,000.

SMH opened at $299.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $286.43 and a 200 day moving average of $269.42. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $210.80 and a fifty-two week high of $318.82.

