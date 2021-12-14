Spire Wealth Management Boosts Stock Position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST)

Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) by 34.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,071 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,568 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $216,000.

Get BlackRock Science and Technology Trust alerts:

Shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust stock opened at $50.33 on Tuesday. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a fifty-two week low of $49.04 and a fifty-two week high of $62.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.19 and a 200 day moving average of $54.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.96%.

About BlackRock Science and Technology Trust

Blackrock Science & Technology Trust operates as a mutual fund-closed end investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide income and total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. It focuses on investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of science and technology companies.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.