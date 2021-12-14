Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $15.95

Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.95 and traded as low as $13.27. Spero Therapeutics shares last traded at $13.65, with a volume of 107,572 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SPRO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Spero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Oppenheimer lowered Spero Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

The stock has a market cap of $441.22 million, a PE ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.28 and a 200-day moving average of $15.95.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.04). Spero Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 69.84% and a negative net margin of 454.11%. The company had revenue of $3.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.86) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Spero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Spero Therapeutics news, major shareholder Aquilo Capital Management, Llc acquired 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.53 per share, with a total value of $2,629,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 13.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 81.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Spero Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Spero Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 358.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 3,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 139,640.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 6,982 shares in the last quarter. 64.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spero Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SPRO)

Spero Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant, or MDR, bacterial infections. Its pipeline product candidates include SPR994, SPR741, and SPR206. The company was founded by Ankit A.

