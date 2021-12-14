Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) vs. Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition (NYSE:IVAN) Critical Review

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) and Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition (NYSE:IVAN) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Spectrum Brands and Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spectrum Brands 0 0 6 0 3.00 Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition 0 1 0 0 2.00

Spectrum Brands presently has a consensus price target of $119.00, indicating a potential upside of 23.19%. Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 19.76%. Given Spectrum Brands’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Spectrum Brands is more favorable than Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.6% of Spectrum Brands shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.0% of Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Spectrum Brands shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Spectrum Brands and Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spectrum Brands $3.00 billion 1.37 $189.60 million $4.41 21.90 Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition N/A N/A -$30,000.00 N/A N/A

Spectrum Brands has higher revenue and earnings than Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares Spectrum Brands and Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spectrum Brands 4.50% 16.93% 4.73% Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Spectrum Brands beats Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. is a consumer products and home essentials company. It engages in the manufacture and supply of residential locksets, residential builders hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents. The firm operates through the following segments: Hardware and Home Improvement (HHI); Home and Personal Care (HPC); Global Pet Care (GPC); and Home and Garden (H&G). The HHI segment consists of hardware, security and plumbing business. The GPC segment focuses on the pet care business. The H&G segment involves the home and garden and insect control business. The HPC segment includes the small kitchen and personal care appliances business. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Middleton, WI.

Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition Company Profile

Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

