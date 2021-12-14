Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC Sells 283 Shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 283 shares during the quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the second quarter valued at $2,131,000. Full Sail Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 23.1% during the third quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 25,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,387,000 after buying an additional 4,751 shares during the period. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 65.7% during the second quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after buying an additional 4,550 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 18.7% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 37.2% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after buying an additional 1,969 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Materials ETF stock opened at $190.26 on Tuesday. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 12 month low of $151.90 and a 12 month high of $197.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $187.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.58.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

