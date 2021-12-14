SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Sold by Simon Quick Advisors LLC

Simon Quick Advisors LLC cut its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 5.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,253 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF comprises 0.7% of Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $2,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SDY. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 154.5% in the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SDY opened at $126.63 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $102.99 and a 1 year high of $128.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $123.36.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

