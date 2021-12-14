SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Stock Position Lifted by Selective Wealth Management Inc.

Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 137.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 15.5% during the third quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 14,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after buying an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 8.0% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the third quarter valued at about $71,359,000. Finally, ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the third quarter valued at about $276,000.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

Shares of XBI stock opened at $110.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.26. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $106.92 and a fifty-two week high of $174.79.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Recommended Story: Systematic Risk and Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.