SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Sold by Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,153 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $6,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $116,000.

Shares of SPYG opened at $71.68 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.07. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $52.60 and a 12 month high of $73.53.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

