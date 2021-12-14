SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Sold by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,043 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 14,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 12,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 7,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 51.0% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPEM opened at $41.96 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $40.93 and a 12 month high of $47.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.92.

