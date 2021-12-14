SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Stock Position Increased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 27.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,720,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 811,220 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,283,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DIA. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 413.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 93.2% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the second quarter worth $47,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 247.5% during the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the second quarter worth $59,000. 35.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock opened at $357.04 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $352.92 and its 200-day moving average is $349.38. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $297.42 and a 12-month high of $365.64.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

