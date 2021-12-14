SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) is Hedeker Wealth LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Hedeker Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 123,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,617 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF makes up approximately 3.3% of Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Hedeker Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.15% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF worth $10,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 723.8% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $144,000.

CWB traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.28. 7,355 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 983,406. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $79.15 and a 52-week high of $92.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.18.

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

