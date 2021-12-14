SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Shares Acquired by Hedeker Wealth LLC

Hedeker Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 130,722 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,565 shares during the quarter. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $6,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 147.1% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 296.0% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the second quarter worth $70,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 77.5% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 39.6% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF alerts:

SRLN traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $45.57. The stock had a trading volume of 4,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,714,812. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $45.18 and a 12-month high of $46.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.78.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.