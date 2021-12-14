Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Downgraded to “Sell” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has $36.00 price objective on the airline’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $59.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on LUV. Zacks Investment Research raised Southwest Airlines from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Argus dropped their price target on Southwest Airlines from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wolfe Research raised Southwest Airlines from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Southwest Airlines from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Southwest Airlines from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $57.33.

Shares of LUV stock opened at $40.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.03. Southwest Airlines has a twelve month low of $40.04 and a twelve month high of $64.75. The company has a market capitalization of $23.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -809.60 and a beta of 1.12.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 0.02%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.99) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 161.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines will post -2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 11,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total value of $529,639.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines in the third quarter worth $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 138.3% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 491 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 121.4% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 507 shares of the airline’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the second quarter worth $40,000. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

