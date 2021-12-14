Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) Shares Acquired by Crescent Grove Advisors LLC

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Sorrento Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 59.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 80.0% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 6,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,960 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A lifted its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 40.0% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 7,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sorrento Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sorrento Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ SRNE opened at $6.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.69 and a 52-week high of $17.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.78.

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.19). Sorrento Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 166.48% and a negative net margin of 692.36%. The company had revenue of $12.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.21 million. Analysts anticipate that Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kim Janda sold 42,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total transaction of $339,703.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sorrento Therapeutics Profile

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on therapies to treat specific stages in the evolution of cancer, from elimination, to equilibrium and escape which include biosimilars, immuno-oncology antibodies, cellular therapy, cell internalizing antibodies, and antibody drug conjugates.

