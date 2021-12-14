Solstein Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 201.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 816.7% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 279.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $50.61 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.38. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $45.60 and a 1 year high of $53.49.

