Solstein Capital LLC Makes New $375,000 Investment in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV)

Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. RHS Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 14,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000.

Get Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF alerts:

Shares of EDV stock opened at $143.97 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.41. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $121.99 and a 52-week high of $159.73.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

Further Reading: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.