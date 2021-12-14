Solstein Capital LLC Decreases Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Solstein Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 36 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Booking by 7.1% during the second quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in Booking by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 14,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Booking by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 16,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,991,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Booking by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 167,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $365,490,000 after purchasing an additional 9,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 1,085.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 249 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,530.33, for a total transaction of $1,897,747.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,455.00, for a total transaction of $449,265.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,866 shares of company stock worth $4,623,855. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BKNG opened at $2,149.51 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2,382.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,302.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The stock has a market cap of $88.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 234.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.22. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,860.73 and a 12 month high of $2,687.29.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $37.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $31.56 by $6.14. Booking had a return on equity of 24.32% and a net margin of 4.15%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $12.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.09 EPS for the current year.

BKNG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. UBS Group began coverage on Booking in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,838.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Booking from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Booking from $2,820.00 to $2,940.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Booking currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,747.56.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

