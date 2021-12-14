Solstein Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Solstein Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 524.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CME. RE Advisers Corp bought a new position in CME Group during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in CME Group by 54.0% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in CME Group during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in CME Group by 32.1% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in CME Group by 53.6% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CME shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of CME Group from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CME Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of CME Group from $194.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $218.36.

NASDAQ:CME opened at $227.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $81.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.61 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $219.23 and a 200 day moving average of $210.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $177.15 and a 1-year high of $232.64.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.05. CME Group had a net margin of 52.47% and a return on equity of 8.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be paid a $3.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 27th. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $2.50. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 53.10%.

In other CME Group news, Director Timothy S. Bitsberger sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.15, for a total transaction of $132,690.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 2,947 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $633,605.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,492 shares of company stock valued at $5,434,355. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

Featured Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.