Solstein Capital LLC Acquires New Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IAU. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 610.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,752,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,695,000 after buying an additional 1,505,643 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 98.5% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 18.4% in the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 525.7% in the second quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 613,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,678,000 after purchasing an additional 515,387 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.91% of the company’s stock.

IAU opened at $34.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.27. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $31.94 and a twelve month high of $37.26.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

