Solo Brands Inc (NYSE:DTC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $122.73 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Solo Brands Inc (NYSE:DTC) will announce $122.73 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Solo Brands’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $125.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $120.92 million. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Solo Brands will report full year sales of $349.92 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $348.17 million to $352.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $510.64 million, with estimates ranging from $495.40 million to $521.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Solo Brands.
Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $69.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.05 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of NYSE:DTC opened at $15.42 on Tuesday. Solo Brands has a 12-month low of $14.76 and a 12-month high of $23.39.
About Solo Brands
Solo Brands Inc is a DTC platform which offers products directly to consumers primarily online through lifestyle brands Solo Stove firepits, stoves, and accessories, Chubbies apparel, Oru Kayak, a folding portable kayak and Isle paddleboards. Solo Brands Inc is based in SOUTHLAKE, Texas.
