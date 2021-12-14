Solo Brands Inc (NYSE:DTC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $122.73 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Solo Brands Inc (NYSE:DTC) will announce $122.73 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Solo Brands’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $125.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $120.92 million. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Solo Brands will report full year sales of $349.92 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $348.17 million to $352.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $510.64 million, with estimates ranging from $495.40 million to $521.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Solo Brands.

Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $69.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.05 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DTC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Solo Brands in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Solo Brands in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Solo Brands in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. William Blair started coverage on Solo Brands in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Solo Brands in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Shares of NYSE:DTC opened at $15.42 on Tuesday. Solo Brands has a 12-month low of $14.76 and a 12-month high of $23.39.

About Solo Brands

Solo Brands Inc is a DTC platform which offers products directly to consumers primarily online through lifestyle brands Solo Stove firepits, stoves, and accessories, Chubbies apparel, Oru Kayak, a folding portable kayak and Isle paddleboards. Solo Brands Inc is based in SOUTHLAKE, Texas.

