Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.48 Million

Brokerages expect that Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) will post sales of $3.48 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Solid Biosciences’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.50 million and the lowest is $3.43 million. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Solid Biosciences will report full-year sales of $13.09 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.50 million to $14.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $12.73 million, with estimates ranging from $9.50 million to $15.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Solid Biosciences.

Get Solid Biosciences alerts:

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SLDB. Chardan Capital cut their price target on Solid Biosciences from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Solid Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLDB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Solid Biosciences by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,068,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593,447 shares during the period. Artal Group S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Solid Biosciences by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,170,000 after acquiring an additional 750,000 shares in the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Solid Biosciences by 2,761.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 675,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after acquiring an additional 652,058 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Solid Biosciences by 103.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,104,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,040,000 after acquiring an additional 560,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Solid Biosciences by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,463,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,355,000 after acquiring an additional 515,983 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.68% of the company’s stock.

SLDB stock opened at $1.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $196.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 0.90. Solid Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.59 and a fifty-two week high of $11.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.03 and a 200-day moving average of $2.66.

About Solid Biosciences

Solid Biosciences, Inc engages in the development of treatments for patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). It develops gene therapies, disease modifying therapies, and assistive devices for the cure of DMD. The company was founded by Ilan Ganot, Andrey J. Zarur, Matthew Bennett Arnold, Annie Ganot, and Gilad David Hayeem in March 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Featured Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Solid Biosciences (SLDB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Solid Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solid Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.