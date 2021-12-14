SOL Global Investments (OTCMKTS:SOLCF) Shares Down 1.8%

SOL Global Investments Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOLCF) shares dropped 1.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.45 and last traded at $2.54. Approximately 37,030 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 141,204 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.58.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.81.

SOL Global Investments Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SOLCF)

SOL Global Investments Corp. is a principal investment firm with a focus on the biopharmaceutical and cannabis industry in the United States. The company was formerly known as Scythian Biosciences Corp. and changed its name to SOL Global Investments Corp. in October 2018. SOL Global Investments Corp.

