Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.58.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SCGLY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays raised shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Société Générale Société anonyme to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from €21.50 ($24.16) to €25.50 ($28.65) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Société Générale Société anonyme to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from €36.00 ($40.45) to €37.00 ($41.57) in a report on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of SCGLY traded down $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $6.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,958. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.34. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 12-month low of $3.72 and a 12-month high of $7.04.

Société Générale SA provides banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: French Retail Banking, International Retail Banking & Financial Services, and Global Banking & Investor Solutions. The French Retail Banking segment includes the domestic networks Societe Generale, Crédit du Nord and Boursorama.

