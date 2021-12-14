So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY) Shares Sold by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lessened its stake in So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY) by 79.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,113 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in So-Young International were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of So-Young International by 0.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,429,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,741,000 after purchasing an additional 12,006 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of So-Young International by 2,608.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 678,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,521,000 after purchasing an additional 653,527 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of So-Young International by 1.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 339,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of So-Young International by 8.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 241,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 18,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elephas Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of So-Young International in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,451,000. 14.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get So-Young International alerts:

Separately, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on So-Young International from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 26th.

SY stock opened at $3.50 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.15. The stock has a market cap of $379.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.76 and a beta of 0.35. So-Young International Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.26 and a 52-week high of $17.40.

So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, September 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $69.98 million during the quarter. So-Young International had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 3.51%.

So-Young International Profile

So-Young International, Inc engages in discovering, evaluating and reserving medical aesthetic services. Its business model comprises of three components: Content and its distribution through major social media networks and targeted media platforms in China; Social community characterized by signature user-generated content and; Online reservation services for medical aesthetic treatment.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY).

Receive News & Ratings for So-Young International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for So-Young International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.