Slate Office REIT (OTCMKTS:SLTTF) PT Lowered to C$5.25 at National Bank Financial

Slate Office REIT (OTCMKTS:SLTTF) had its price target lowered by National Bank Financial from C$5.50 to C$5.25 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James started coverage on Slate Office REIT in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They set a market perform rating for the company. CIBC raised their target price on Slate Office REIT from C$5.75 to C$6.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TD Securities started coverage on Slate Office REIT in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a hold rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.38.

Get Slate Office REIT alerts:

OTCMKTS:SLTTF opened at $3.85 on Friday. Slate Office REIT has a 1 year low of $3.17 and a 1 year high of $4.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.05 and a 200-day moving average of $4.18.

Slate Office REIT engages in investment in a diversified portfolio of income-producing real property investments used for office purposes. It office properties include buildings and complexes providing office space for federal and provincial governments and various service companies. The company was founded on August 27, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Slate Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slate Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.