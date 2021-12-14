SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SJW CORP. is a holding company which operates through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, San Jose Water Co., SJW Land Co., and Western Precision, Inc. San Jose Water Co., is a public utility in the business of providing water service to a population of approximately 928,000 people. Their service area encompasses about 134 sq. miles in the metropolitan San Juan area. SJW Land Co. operates parking facilities located adjacent to the their headquarters and the San Jose area. “

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SJW. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on SJW Group from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on SJW Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.

Shares of SJW Group stock opened at $69.72 on Friday. SJW Group has a one year low of $58.01 and a one year high of $73.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.09 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $166.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.41 million. SJW Group had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 5.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SJW Group will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This is a positive change from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.34%.

In other news, Director Katharine Armstrong sold 2,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.58, for a total value of $160,242.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SJW. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SJW Group during the third quarter worth $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of SJW Group in the second quarter worth $51,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 2,035.2% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SJW Group in the second quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of SJW Group in the second quarter worth $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

SJW Group Company Profile

SJW Group operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides water utility services. It operates through the Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The Water Utility Services segment offers water utility and utility-related services. The Real Estate Services segment engages in property management and investment activity.

