SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $225.00.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SITE. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $190.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, November 6th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $237.00 price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $165.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get SiteOne Landscape Supply alerts:

Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock traded down $1.75 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $234.79. 204,232 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 306,883. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a PE ratio of 48.38 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $232.32 and a 200-day moving average of $200.46. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 12 month low of $139.95 and a 12 month high of $260.00.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $936.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $907.95 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 24.99% and a net margin of 6.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, CEO Doug Black sold 17,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.20, for a total value of $3,451,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Greg Weller sold 2,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total value of $552,655.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,292,229.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,139 shares of company stock worth $13,878,329 over the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NFJ Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 154.8% in the second quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 16,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,813,000 after buying an additional 10,100 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,210,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $241,409,000 after purchasing an additional 14,407 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 55,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,400,000 after purchasing an additional 21,579 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 20,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,845 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $404,000.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of commercial and residential landscape supplies. Its products include outdoor lighting, nursery, landscape supplies, fertilizers, turf protection products, grass seed, turf care equipment, and golf course accessories for green industry professionals.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.