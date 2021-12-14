SiriusPoint (SPNT) vs. Its Rivals Head to Head Comparison

SiriusPoint (NYSE: SPNT) is one of 94 publicly-traded companies in the “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare SiriusPoint to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for SiriusPoint and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SiriusPoint 0 0 0 0 N/A SiriusPoint Competitors 674 2986 2666 144 2.35

As a group, “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies have a potential upside of 17.08%. Given SiriusPoint’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe SiriusPoint has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

45.8% of SiriusPoint shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.4% of shares of all “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies are held by institutional investors. 3.9% of SiriusPoint shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.1% of shares of all “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

SiriusPoint has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SiriusPoint’s peers have a beta of 0.82, meaning that their average stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares SiriusPoint and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SiriusPoint 13.66% 13.10% 3.35% SiriusPoint Competitors 7.45% 4.47% 1.81%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SiriusPoint and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio SiriusPoint $889.79 million $143.52 million 3.35 SiriusPoint Competitors $11.99 billion $1.36 billion 77.55

SiriusPoint’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than SiriusPoint. SiriusPoint is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

SiriusPoint peers beat SiriusPoint on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

SiriusPoint Company Profile

SiriusPoint Ltd. engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. The insurance lines include: Accident and Health, Environmental, Property, Energy, Workers’ Compensation, and Aviation and Space. The reinsurance lines include: Marine and Energy, Casualty, Aviation and Space, and Credit and Bond. The company was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

