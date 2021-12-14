Simple Software Solutions Trading 27.2% Lower Over Last Week (SSS)

Simple Software Solutions (CURRENCY:SSS) traded 105.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 14th. In the last week, Simple Software Solutions has traded down 27.2% against the US dollar. One Simple Software Solutions coin can currently be bought for $0.0077 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. Simple Software Solutions has a total market cap of $24,367.02 and approximately $1.00 worth of Simple Software Solutions was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000887 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.83 or 0.00034902 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0942 or 0.00000195 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000746 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000041 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Simple Software Solutions Profile

SSS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 7th, 2017. Simple Software Solutions’ total supply is 3,156,655 coins. Simple Software Solutions’ official Twitter account is @__SSSolutions and its Facebook page is accessible here. Simple Software Solutions’ official website is sssolutions.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “The ShareChain Team aims to build a decentralized credit data value platform based on shared economy. SSS is an Ethereum ERC20 Compliant tokens called (Super Smart Share referred to as “SSS”) which will be used within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Simple Software Solutions

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Simple Software Solutions directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Simple Software Solutions should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Simple Software Solutions using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

