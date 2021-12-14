Simon Quick Advisors LLC Sells 64 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC lessened its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,827 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 64 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 7,141 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 16,811 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 10,459 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 2,259 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MMM opened at $176.02 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $178.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.28. 3M has a 12 month low of $163.38 and a 12 month high of $208.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.24. 3M had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 42.80%. The company had revenue of $8.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.43 earnings per share. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that 3M will post 9.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.10%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MMM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of 3M from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of 3M from $185.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of 3M from $201.00 to $199.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of 3M from $192.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $193.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.15.

About 3M

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

