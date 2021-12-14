Simon Quick Advisors LLC Has $744,000 Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 14.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,725 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 65,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,767,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 18,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $19,678,000. Mattern Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,447,000 after buying an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,203,000.

IVW opened at $82.60 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.02 and a 200 day moving average of $76.43. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $60.70 and a 12 month high of $84.88.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

