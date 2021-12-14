Simon Quick Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,356 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ledyard National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 7.3% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 364,670 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $52,122,000 after purchasing an additional 24,777 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 15.7% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,252 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 13.7% during the second quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 4,298 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on QCOM. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.50.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $181.20 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $156.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.41. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $122.17 and a 1-year high of $191.30. The company has a market cap of $202.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.25.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.16% and a net margin of 26.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 34.56%.

QUALCOMM declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, October 12th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the wireless technology company to buy up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 21,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.94, for a total transaction of $3,779,819.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 1,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.51, for a total value of $366,196.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,727 shares of company stock worth $6,476,827. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Read More: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.