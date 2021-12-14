Simon Quick Advisors LLC Acquires 427 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,490 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,670,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,557,763,000 after acquiring an additional 300,601 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,138,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,532,145,000 after acquiring an additional 106,085 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,075,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,163,000 after acquiring an additional 210,598 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,867,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,912,000 after acquiring an additional 338,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,744,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,255,000 after acquiring an additional 128,207 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VB opened at $220.65 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $188.81 and a twelve month high of $241.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $228.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.05.

